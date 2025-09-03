James Cook Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Buffalo Bills RB James Cook will be up against the team with last season's top-ranked rushing defense, the Baltimore Ravens (80.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Cook worth a look for his next game against the Ravens? See below, because we can help you make the correct decision.

James Cook Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 61.99

61.99 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.94

13.94 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 24th overall and seventh at his position, Cook picked up 234.7 fantasy points (14.7 per game) in 2024.

In his best performance last year, Cook finished with 27.5 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs; 1 reception, 17 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 2 versus the Miami Dolphins.

In his second-best fantasy performance last season, Cook finished with 25.4 points (13 carries, 85 yards, 2 TDs; 3 receptions, 49 yards) in Week 3 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 14 versus the Los Angeles Rams -- Cook accumulated 2.9 fantasy points. His stat line was: 6 carries, 20 yards.

In his second-worst performance of the year -- Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens -- Cook had 4.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 9 carries, 39 yards.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Last season, Baltimore allowed five quarterbacks to amass more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Ravens allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, Baltimore allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Ravens surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Baltimore let six players pile up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Ravens allowed 20 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Against Baltimore last year, six players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Ravens allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player last season.

Against Baltimore last season, 12 players rushed for at least one TD.

Last season, the Ravens didn't allow an opposing player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

