Jamaal Williams 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2024 season, the New Orleans Saints' Jamaal Williams was not highly coveted, only the 77th-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position). In Week 1 he put up 11.1 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Jamaal Williams Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Williams' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 42.8 263 57 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 83.3 161 50

Jamaal Williams 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Williams finished with 9.4 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 26 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Panthers 11.1 11 38 1 1 1 0 51

Jamaal Williams vs. Other Saints Rushers

The Saints threw the football on 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 44.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Williams' 2023 rushing figures stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jamaal Williams 106 306 1 12 2.9 Alvin Kamara 180 694 5 36 3.9 Taysom Hill 81 401 4 27 5.0 Kendre Miller 41 156 1 3 3.8

