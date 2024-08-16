Jamaal Williams 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into the 2024 season, the New Orleans Saints' Jamaal Williams was not highly coveted, only the 77th-ranked fantasy RB (by average draft position). In Week 1 he put up 11.1 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Jamaal Williams Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Williams' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|42.8
|263
|57
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|83.3
|161
|50
Jamaal Williams 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Williams finished with 9.4 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 26 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Panthers
|11.1
|11
|38
|1
|1
|1
|0
|51
Jamaal Williams vs. Other Saints Rushers
The Saints threw the football on 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 44.2% of the time. That offensive attack ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Williams' 2023 rushing figures stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Jamaal Williams
|106
|306
|1
|12
|2.9
|Alvin Kamara
|180
|694
|5
|36
|3.9
|Taysom Hill
|81
|401
|4
|27
|5.0
|Kendre Miller
|41
|156
|1
|3
|3.8
