Jalen Tolbert 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into the 2026 season, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jalen Tolbert could be a fantasy option for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Jalen Tolbert Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Tolbert's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|25.2
|315
|109
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|56.8
|183
|73
Jalen Tolbert 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 8 against the Denver Broncos -- Tolbert finished with 10.7 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 47 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Eagles
|0.0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|1.6
|4
|2
|16
|0
|Week 3
|@Bears
|4.4
|6
|3
|24
|0
|Week 4
|Packers
|6.1
|6
|4
|61
|0
|Week 5
|@Jets
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Panthers
|0.8
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|1.6
|2
|1
|16
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Jalen Tolbert vs. Other Dolphins Receivers
The Dolphins, who ranked 25th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 52.6% of the time while running the football 47.4% of the time. Below is a glance at how Tolbert's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jalen Tolbert
|34
|18
|203
|1
|4
|De'Von Achane
|85
|67
|488
|4
|9
|Greg Dulcich
|33
|26
|335
|1
|5
|Malik Washington
|65
|46
|317
|3
|11
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Jalen Tolbert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.