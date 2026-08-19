Jalen Tolbert 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2026 season, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jalen Tolbert could be a fantasy option for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Jalen Tolbert Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Tolbert's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 25.2 315 109 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 56.8 183 73

Jalen Tolbert 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 8 against the Denver Broncos -- Tolbert finished with 10.7 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 47 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Eagles 0.0 2 1 0 0 Week 2 Giants 1.6 4 2 16 0 Week 3 @Bears 4.4 6 3 24 0 Week 4 Packers 6.1 6 4 61 0 Week 5 @Jets 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Panthers 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 7 Commanders 1.6 2 1 16 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jalen Tolbert vs. Other Dolphins Receivers

The Dolphins, who ranked 25th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 52.6% of the time while running the football 47.4% of the time. Below is a glance at how Tolbert's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jalen Tolbert 34 18 203 1 4 De'Von Achane 85 67 488 4 9 Greg Dulcich 33 26 335 1 5 Malik Washington 65 46 317 3 11

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Jalen Tolbert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.