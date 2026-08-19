FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Jalen Tolbert 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Jalen Tolbert 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2026 season, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jalen Tolbert could be a fantasy option for you, so see below, where you'll find stats and fantasy projections.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Jalen Tolbert Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Tolbert's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points25.2315109
2026 Projected Fantasy Points56.818373

Jalen Tolbert 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 8 against the Denver Broncos -- Tolbert finished with 10.7 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 47 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Eagles0.02100
Week 2Giants1.642160
Week 3@Bears4.463240
Week 4Packers6.164610
Week 5@Jets0.01000
Week 6@Panthers0.81180
Week 7Commanders1.621160

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jalen Tolbert vs. Other Dolphins Receivers

The Dolphins, who ranked 25th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 52.6% of the time while running the football 47.4% of the time. Below is a glance at how Tolbert's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Miami Dolphins teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jalen Tolbert341820314
De'Von Achane856748849
Greg Dulcich332633515
Malik Washington6546317311

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Jalen Tolbert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup