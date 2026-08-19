Jalen Nailor 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jalen Nailor put up 71.7 fantasy points last year, 55th among all NFL wide receivers. The Las Vegas Raiders WR is currently the 64th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

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Jalen Nailor Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Nailor's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 66.8 183 48 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 61.7 173 66

Jalen Nailor 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, Nailor posted a season-high 18.4 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: five receptions, 124 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2.8 3 1 28 0 Week 2 Falcons 3.1 5 3 31 0 Week 3 Bengals 3.7 5 3 37 0 Week 4 @Steelers 8.2 4 1 2 1 Week 5 @Browns 4.2 4 3 27 0 Week 7 Eagles 3.7 4 2 37 0 Week 8 @Chargers 0.0 1 0 0 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Jalen Nailor vs. Other Raiders Receivers

The Raiders, who ranked 32nd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while running the football 41.7% of the time. Below is a look at how Nailor's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jalen Nailor 53 29 444 4 11 Tre Tucker 92 57 696 5 9 Brock Bowers 86 64 680 7 16 Ashton Jeanty 73 55 346 5 10

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