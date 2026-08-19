Jalen Nailor 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jalen Nailor put up 71.7 fantasy points last year, 55th among all NFL wide receivers. The Las Vegas Raiders WR is currently the 64th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.
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Jalen Nailor Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Nailor's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|66.8
|183
|48
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|61.7
|173
|66
Jalen Nailor 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens, Nailor posted a season-high 18.4 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: five receptions, 124 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|2.8
|3
|1
|28
|0
|Week 2
|Falcons
|3.1
|5
|3
|31
|0
|Week 3
|Bengals
|3.7
|5
|3
|37
|0
|Week 4
|@Steelers
|8.2
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Week 5
|@Browns
|4.2
|4
|3
|27
|0
|Week 7
|Eagles
|3.7
|4
|2
|37
|0
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
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Jalen Nailor vs. Other Raiders Receivers
The Raiders, who ranked 32nd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while running the football 41.7% of the time. Below is a look at how Nailor's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Las Vegas Raiders teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jalen Nailor
|53
|29
|444
|4
|11
|Tre Tucker
|92
|57
|696
|5
|9
|Brock Bowers
|86
|64
|680
|7
|16
|Ashton Jeanty
|73
|55
|346
|5
|10
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