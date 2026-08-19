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Jalen McMillan 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jalen McMillan 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jalen McMillan put up 17.9 fantasy points last season, 132nd among all NFL wide receivers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR is currently the 61st-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

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Jalen McMillan Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at McMillan's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points3.8479159
2026 Projected Fantasy Points69.415960

Jalen McMillan 2025 Game-by-Game

McMillan picked up 11.4 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 114 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 versus the Miami Dolphins. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 15Falcons3.822380
Week 16@Panthers1.632150
Week 17@Dolphins11.4971140
Week 18Panthers1.111110

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Jalen McMillan vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers

The Buccaneers threw the football on 54.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how McMillan's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jalen McMillan151217800
Emeka Egbuka12763938611
Cade Otton815957215
Kenneth Gainwell8573486315

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Want more data and analysis on Jalen McMillan? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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