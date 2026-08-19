Jalen McMillan 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jalen McMillan put up 17.9 fantasy points last season, 132nd among all NFL wide receivers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR is currently the 61st-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

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Jalen McMillan Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at McMillan's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 3.8 479 159 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 69.4 159 60

Jalen McMillan 2025 Game-by-Game

McMillan picked up 11.4 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 114 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 versus the Miami Dolphins. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 15 Falcons 3.8 2 2 38 0 Week 16 @Panthers 1.6 3 2 15 0 Week 17 @Dolphins 11.4 9 7 114 0 Week 18 Panthers 1.1 1 1 11 0

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Jalen McMillan vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers

The Buccaneers threw the football on 54.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how McMillan's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jalen McMillan 15 12 178 0 0 Emeka Egbuka 127 63 938 6 11 Cade Otton 81 59 572 1 5 Kenneth Gainwell 85 73 486 3 15

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