Jalen McMillan 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jalen McMillan put up 17.9 fantasy points last season, 132nd among all NFL wide receivers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR is currently the 61st-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.
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Jalen McMillan Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at McMillan's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|3.8
|479
|159
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|69.4
|159
|60
Jalen McMillan 2025 Game-by-Game
McMillan picked up 11.4 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 114 yards -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 versus the Miami Dolphins. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 15
|Falcons
|3.8
|2
|2
|38
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|1.6
|3
|2
|15
|0
|Week 17
|@Dolphins
|11.4
|9
|7
|114
|0
|Week 18
|Panthers
|1.1
|1
|1
|11
|0
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Jalen McMillan vs. Other Buccaneers Receivers
The Buccaneers threw the football on 54.2% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.8% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how McMillan's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jalen McMillan
|15
|12
|178
|0
|0
|Emeka Egbuka
|127
|63
|938
|6
|11
|Cade Otton
|81
|59
|572
|1
|5
|Kenneth Gainwell
|85
|73
|486
|3
|15
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