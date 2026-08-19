Jalen Coker 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2026 season, Jalen Coker is the 55th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Carolina Panthers player was 70th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 57.4. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
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Jalen Coker Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Coker's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|40.4
|263
|82
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|64.8
|168
|63
Jalen Coker 2025 Game-by-Game
Coker accumulated 13.4 fantasy points -- four receptions, 74 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 13 versus the Los Angeles Rams. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 7
|@Jets
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Bills
|3.6
|4
|3
|36
|0
|Week 9
|@Packers
|0.9
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|2.1
|4
|3
|21
|0
|Week 11
|@Falcons
|7.2
|4
|4
|52
|0
|Week 12
|@49ers
|3.2
|4
|3
|32
|0
|Week 13
|Rams
|13.4
|6
|4
|74
|1
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Jalen Coker vs. Other Panthers Receivers
The Panthers ran 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Coker's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jalen Coker
|43
|33
|394
|3
|3
|Tetairoa McMillan
|122
|70
|1014
|7
|15
|Xavier Legette
|64
|35
|363
|3
|11
|Darren Waller
|34
|24
|283
|6
|7
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