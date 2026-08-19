Jalen Coker 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2026 season, Jalen Coker is the 55th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Carolina Panthers player was 70th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 57.4. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Jalen Coker Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Coker's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 40.4 263 82 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 64.8 168 63

Jalen Coker 2025 Game-by-Game

Coker accumulated 13.4 fantasy points -- four receptions, 74 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 13 versus the Los Angeles Rams. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 7 @Jets 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 8 Bills 3.6 4 3 36 0 Week 9 @Packers 0.9 1 1 9 0 Week 10 Saints 2.1 4 3 21 0 Week 11 @Falcons 7.2 4 4 52 0 Week 12 @49ers 3.2 4 3 32 0 Week 13 Rams 13.4 6 4 74 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Jalen Coker vs. Other Panthers Receivers

The Panthers ran 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Coker's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jalen Coker 43 33 394 3 3 Tetairoa McMillan 122 70 1014 7 15 Xavier Legette 64 35 363 3 11 Darren Waller 34 24 283 6 7

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