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Jalen Coker 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jalen Coker 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2026 season, Jalen Coker is the 55th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Carolina Panthers player was 70th among all WRs in fantasy points a year ago, with 57.4. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Jalen Coker Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Coker's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points40.426382
2026 Projected Fantasy Points64.816863

Jalen Coker 2025 Game-by-Game

Coker accumulated 13.4 fantasy points -- four receptions, 74 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 13 versus the Los Angeles Rams. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 7@Jets0.02000
Week 8Bills3.643360
Week 9@Packers0.91190
Week 10Saints2.143210
Week 11@Falcons7.244520
Week 12@49ers3.243320
Week 13Rams13.464741

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Jalen Coker vs. Other Panthers Receivers

The Panthers ran 52.8% passing plays and 47.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked 27th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Coker's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Carolina Panthers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jalen Coker433339433
Tetairoa McMillan122701014715
Xavier Legette6435363311
Darren Waller342428367

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Want more data and analysis on Jalen Coker? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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