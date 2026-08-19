Jakobi Meyers 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jakobi Meyers posted 100.8 fantasy points last year, 38th among all NFL wide receivers. The Jacksonville Jaguars WR is currently the 38th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

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Jakobi Meyers Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Meyers' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 89.9 142 37 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 106.8 99 29

Jakobi Meyers 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Tennessee Titans -- Meyers finished with 15.3 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 90 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Patriots 9.7 10 8 97 0 Week 2 Chargers 6.8 12 6 68 0 Week 3 @Commanders 6.3 4 3 63 0 Week 4 Bears 3.0 7 4 30 0 Week 5 @Colts 3.2 6 4 32 0 Week 6 Titans 3.9 4 4 39 0 Week 9 Jaguars 2.3 6 4 23 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Jakobi Meyers vs. Other Jaguars Receivers

The Jaguars ran 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked sixth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Meyers' 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jakobi Meyers 110 75 835 3 13 Parker Washington 95 58 847 5 12 Brian Thomas 91 48 707 2 6 Brenton Strange 60 46 540 3 9

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