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Jakobi Meyers 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jakobi Meyers 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jakobi Meyers posted 100.8 fantasy points last year, 38th among all NFL wide receivers. The Jacksonville Jaguars WR is currently the 38th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

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Jakobi Meyers Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Meyers' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points89.914237
2026 Projected Fantasy Points106.89929

Jakobi Meyers 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Tennessee Titans -- Meyers finished with 15.3 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 90 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Patriots9.7108970
Week 2Chargers6.8126680
Week 3@Commanders6.343630
Week 4Bears3.074300
Week 5@Colts3.264320
Week 6Titans3.944390
Week 9Jaguars2.364230

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Jakobi Meyers vs. Other Jaguars Receivers

The Jaguars ran 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked sixth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Meyers' 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jakobi Meyers11075835313
Parker Washington9558847512
Brian Thomas914870726
Brenton Strange604654039

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Want more data and analysis on Jakobi Meyers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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