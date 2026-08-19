Jakobi Meyers 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jakobi Meyers posted 100.8 fantasy points last year, 38th among all NFL wide receivers. The Jacksonville Jaguars WR is currently the 38th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.
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Jakobi Meyers Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Meyers' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|89.9
|142
|37
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|106.8
|99
|29
Jakobi Meyers 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Tennessee Titans -- Meyers finished with 15.3 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 90 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Patriots
|9.7
|10
|8
|97
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|6.8
|12
|6
|68
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|6.3
|4
|3
|63
|0
|Week 4
|Bears
|3.0
|7
|4
|30
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|3.2
|6
|4
|32
|0
|Week 6
|Titans
|3.9
|4
|4
|39
|0
|Week 9
|Jaguars
|2.3
|6
|4
|23
|0
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Jakobi Meyers vs. Other Jaguars Receivers
The Jaguars ran 53.5% passing plays and 46.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked sixth in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Meyers' 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jakobi Meyers
|110
|75
|835
|3
|13
|Parker Washington
|95
|58
|847
|5
|12
|Brian Thomas
|91
|48
|707
|2
|6
|Brenton Strange
|60
|46
|540
|3
|9
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