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Jake Ferguson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jake Ferguson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jake Ferguson picked up 106.1 fantasy points last season, 10th among all NFL tight ends. The Dallas Cowboys TE is currently the 14th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

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Jake Ferguson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Ferguson's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points97.11247
2026 Projected Fantasy Points65.216522

Jake Ferguson 2025 Game-by-Game

Ferguson accumulated 16.9 fantasy points -- seven catches, 49 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 5 against the New York Jets, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Eagles2.365230
Week 2Giants7.8129780
Week 3@Bears8.21413820
Week 4Packers10.077401
Week 5@Jets16.997492
Week 6@Panthers9.333331
Week 7Commanders14.977292

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Jake Ferguson vs. Other Cowboys Receivers

The Cowboys threw the ball on 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Ferguson's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jake Ferguson10282600823
George Pickens137931429921
CeeDee Lamb117751077317
Ryan Flournoy564047547

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Want more data and analysis on Jake Ferguson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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