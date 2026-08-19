Jake Ferguson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jake Ferguson picked up 106.1 fantasy points last season, 10th among all NFL tight ends. The Dallas Cowboys TE is currently the 14th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Jake Ferguson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Ferguson's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 97.1 124 7 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 65.2 165 22

Jake Ferguson 2025 Game-by-Game

Ferguson accumulated 16.9 fantasy points -- seven catches, 49 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 5 against the New York Jets, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Eagles 2.3 6 5 23 0 Week 2 Giants 7.8 12 9 78 0 Week 3 @Bears 8.2 14 13 82 0 Week 4 Packers 10.0 7 7 40 1 Week 5 @Jets 16.9 9 7 49 2 Week 6 @Panthers 9.3 3 3 33 1 Week 7 Commanders 14.9 7 7 29 2 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jake Ferguson vs. Other Cowboys Receivers

The Cowboys threw the ball on 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Ferguson's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jake Ferguson 102 82 600 8 23 George Pickens 137 93 1429 9 21 CeeDee Lamb 117 75 1077 3 17 Ryan Flournoy 56 40 475 4 7

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Jake Ferguson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.