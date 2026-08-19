Jake Ferguson 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jake Ferguson picked up 106.1 fantasy points last season, 10th among all NFL tight ends. The Dallas Cowboys TE is currently the 14th-ranked player at his position fantasy-wise (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.
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Jake Ferguson Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Ferguson's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|97.1
|124
|7
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|65.2
|165
|22
Jake Ferguson 2025 Game-by-Game
Ferguson accumulated 16.9 fantasy points -- seven catches, 49 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 5 against the New York Jets, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Eagles
|2.3
|6
|5
|23
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|7.8
|12
|9
|78
|0
|Week 3
|@Bears
|8.2
|14
|13
|82
|0
|Week 4
|Packers
|10.0
|7
|7
|40
|1
|Week 5
|@Jets
|16.9
|9
|7
|49
|2
|Week 6
|@Panthers
|9.3
|3
|3
|33
|1
|Week 7
|Commanders
|14.9
|7
|7
|29
|2
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Jake Ferguson vs. Other Cowboys Receivers
The Cowboys threw the ball on 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked seventh in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Ferguson's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jake Ferguson
|102
|82
|600
|8
|23
|George Pickens
|137
|93
|1429
|9
|21
|CeeDee Lamb
|117
|75
|1077
|3
|17
|Ryan Flournoy
|56
|40
|475
|4
|7
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