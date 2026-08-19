Jahdae Walker 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jahdae Walker could be a fantasy option for you in 2026, and we have stats and fantasy projections for the Chicago Bears wide receiver right here.
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Jahdae Walker Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Walker's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|0.0
|191
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|53.6
|194
|79
Jahdae Walker 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Walker finished with 9.6 fantasy points -- two receptions, 36 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 4
|@Raiders
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Ravens
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Packers
|8.1
|3
|2
|21
|1
|Week 17
|@49ers
|3.0
|4
|2
|30
|0
|Week 18
|Lions
|9.6
|3
|2
|36
|1
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Jahdae Walker vs. Other Bears Receivers
The Bears ran 53.2% passing plays and 46.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked ninth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Walker's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jahdae Walker
|10
|6
|87
|2
|2
|Colston Loveland
|82
|58
|713
|6
|14
|Rome Odunze
|90
|44
|661
|6
|12
|Luther Burden III
|60
|47
|652
|2
|4
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