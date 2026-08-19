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Jahdae Walker 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jahdae Walker 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jahdae Walker could be a fantasy option for you in 2026, and we have stats and fantasy projections for the Chicago Bears wide receiver right here.

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Jahdae Walker Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Walker's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points0.0191
2026 Projected Fantasy Points53.619479

Jahdae Walker 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Walker finished with 9.6 fantasy points -- two receptions, 36 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 4@Raiders0.0000
Week 8@Ravens0.0000
Week 9@Bengals0.0000
Week 16Packers8.132211
Week 17@49ers3.042300
Week 18Lions9.632361

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Jahdae Walker vs. Other Bears Receivers

The Bears ran 53.2% passing plays and 46.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked ninth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Walker's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jahdae Walker1068722
Colston Loveland8258713614
Rome Odunze9044661612
Luther Burden III604765224

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Want more data and analysis on Jahdae Walker? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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