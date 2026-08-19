Jahdae Walker 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jahdae Walker could be a fantasy option for you in 2026, and we have stats and fantasy projections for the Chicago Bears wide receiver right here.

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Jahdae Walker Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Walker's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 0.0 191 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 53.6 194 79

Jahdae Walker 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Walker finished with 9.6 fantasy points -- two receptions, 36 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Raiders 0.0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Ravens 0.0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Bengals 0.0 0 0 0 Week 16 Packers 8.1 3 2 21 1 Week 17 @49ers 3.0 4 2 30 0 Week 18 Lions 9.6 3 2 36 1

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Jahdae Walker vs. Other Bears Receivers

The Bears ran 53.2% passing plays and 46.8% rushing plays last season. They ranked ninth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Walker's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jahdae Walker 10 6 87 2 2 Colston Loveland 82 58 713 6 14 Rome Odunze 90 44 661 6 12 Luther Burden III 60 47 652 2 4

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