Jahan Dotson Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

Jahan Dotson and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Baltimore Ravens and their 31st-ranked passing defense (277.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Is Dotson a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Ravens? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Dotson vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 1.7

1.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 2.2

2.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.02

12.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Dotson Fantasy Performance

Dotson has produced 12.3 fantasy points in 2024 (1.2 per game), which ranks him 130th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 359 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Dotson has ammassed 39 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on three catches (four targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 3.9 (1.3 per game) during that stretch.

Dotson has tallied 75 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on four catches (six targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 7.5 (1.5 per game) during that period.

The high point of Dotson's fantasy season was a Week 9 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup in which he posted 3.6 fantasy points.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed more than 300 yards passing to five players this season.

The Ravens have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

Baltimore has allowed six players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this year.

A total of six players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Baltimore this year.

A total of 15 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Ravens this season.

A total of six players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Baltimore this season.

The Ravens' defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

A total of nine players have rushed for at least one TD versus Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

