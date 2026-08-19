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Jacory Croskey-Merritt 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jacory Croskey-Merritt 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jacory Croskey-Merritt put up 131.3 fantasy points last season, 28th among all NFL running backs. The Washington Commanders RB is currently the 39th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

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Jacory Croskey-Merritt Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Croskey-Merritt's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points97.412234
2026 Projected Fantasy Points107.79833

Jacory Croskey-Merritt 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Croskey-Merritt put up a season-high 25.0 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 14 carries, 111 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 39 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Giants14.21082110082
Week 2@Packers1.7417010017
Week 3Raiders9.1826111031
Week 4@Falcons5.7747022057
Week 5@Chargers25.0141112220150
Week 6Bears4.81761011068
Week 7@Cowboys3.21333021032

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Jacory Croskey-Merritt vs. Other Commanders Rushers

The Commanders, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 49.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.8% of the time. Here's a look at how Croskey-Merritt's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Jacory Croskey-Merritt1758058314.6
Rachaad White1325724164.3
Marcus Mariota50297175.9
Jayden Daniels58278264.8

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Want more data and analysis on Jacory Croskey-Merritt? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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