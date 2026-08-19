Jacory Croskey-Merritt 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Jacory Croskey-Merritt put up 131.3 fantasy points last season, 28th among all NFL running backs. The Washington Commanders RB is currently the 39th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Croskey-Merritt's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|97.4
|122
|34
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|107.7
|98
|33
Jacory Croskey-Merritt 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Croskey-Merritt put up a season-high 25.0 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 14 carries, 111 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 39 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Giants
|14.2
|10
|82
|1
|1
|0
|0
|82
|Week 2
|@Packers
|1.7
|4
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|17
|Week 3
|Raiders
|9.1
|8
|26
|1
|1
|1
|0
|31
|Week 4
|@Falcons
|5.7
|7
|47
|0
|2
|2
|0
|57
|Week 5
|@Chargers
|25.0
|14
|111
|2
|2
|2
|0
|150
|Week 6
|Bears
|4.8
|17
|61
|0
|1
|1
|0
|68
|Week 7
|@Cowboys
|3.2
|13
|33
|0
|2
|1
|0
|32
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Jacory Croskey-Merritt vs. Other Commanders Rushers
The Commanders, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 49.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.8% of the time. Here's a look at how Croskey-Merritt's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|175
|805
|8
|31
|4.6
|Rachaad White
|132
|572
|4
|16
|4.3
|Marcus Mariota
|50
|297
|1
|7
|5.9
|Jayden Daniels
|58
|278
|2
|6
|4.8
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