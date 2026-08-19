Jacory Croskey-Merritt 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Jacory Croskey-Merritt put up 131.3 fantasy points last season, 28th among all NFL running backs. The Washington Commanders RB is currently the 39th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him here.

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Jacory Croskey-Merritt Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Croskey-Merritt's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 97.4 122 34 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 107.7 98 33

Jacory Croskey-Merritt 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Croskey-Merritt put up a season-high 25.0 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 14 carries, 111 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 39 yards. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Giants 14.2 10 82 1 1 0 0 82 Week 2 @Packers 1.7 4 17 0 1 0 0 17 Week 3 Raiders 9.1 8 26 1 1 1 0 31 Week 4 @Falcons 5.7 7 47 0 2 2 0 57 Week 5 @Chargers 25.0 14 111 2 2 2 0 150 Week 6 Bears 4.8 17 61 0 1 1 0 68 Week 7 @Cowboys 3.2 13 33 0 2 1 0 32 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Jacory Croskey-Merritt vs. Other Commanders Rushers

The Commanders, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 49.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 50.8% of the time. Here's a look at how Croskey-Merritt's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jacory Croskey-Merritt 175 805 8 31 4.6 Rachaad White 132 572 4 16 4.3 Marcus Mariota 50 297 1 7 5.9 Jayden Daniels 58 278 2 6 4.8

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