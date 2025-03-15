Jackson State vs Alabama State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SWAC Tournament Championship

The SWAC champion will be crowned Saturday as the No. 2 seed Jackson State Tigers (15-17, 14-4 SWAC) meet the No. 5 Alabama State Hornets (18-15, 12-6 SWAC) at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Jackson State vs. Alabama State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Jackson State vs. Alabama State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jackson State win (54.2%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you bet on Saturday's Jackson State-Alabama State spread (Jackson State -3.5) or total (141.5 points).

Jackson State vs. Alabama State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Jackson State has put together a 19-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Alabama State has compiled a 13-18-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Jackson State is 7-4 against the spread compared to the 4-4 ATS record Alabama State racks up as a 3.5-point underdog.

The Tigers have a better record against the spread at home (7-2-0) than they do in away games (11-10-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Hornets have a lower winning percentage at home (.400, 4-6-0 record) than away (.467, 7-8-0).

Jackson State is 13-6-0 against the spread in conference games this season.

Against the spread in SWAC games, Alabama State is 8-12-0 this season.

Jackson State vs. Alabama State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Jackson State has been victorious in 13, or 86.7%, of the 15 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won eight of nine games when listed as at least -176 or better on the moneyline.

Alabama State is 3-9 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, the Hornets have a 1-7 record (winning just 12.5% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Jackson State has a 63.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Jackson State vs. Alabama State Head-to-Head Comparison

Jackson State has a -124 scoring differential, falling short by 3.9 points per game. It is putting up 71.9 points per game to rank 237th in college basketball and is allowing 75.8 per outing to rank 289th in college basketball.

Shannon Grant ranks 860th in the nation with a team-leading 11 points per game.

Alabama State is outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game, with a +37 scoring differential overall. It puts up 73.8 points per game (182nd in college basketball) and allows 72.7 per outing (208th in college basketball).

Amarr Knox's 14.5 points per game paces Alabama State and ranks 318th in the country.

The Tigers record 32.9 rebounds per game (124th in college basketball) compared to the 33.6 of their opponents.

Romelle Mansel is 193rd in college basketball action with 6.8 rebounds per game to lead the Tigers.

The Hornets lose the rebound battle by an average of 3.2 boards. They are recording 32.4 rebounds per game (154th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 35.6.

Antonio Madlock leads the team with seven rebounds per game (171st in college basketball).

Jackson State ranks 315th in college basketball with 89.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 216th in college basketball defensively with 94.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Hornets rank 243rd in college basketball with 93.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 144th defensively with 92.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

