Ja'Marr Chase 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase was fifth among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 188.6. Going into 2026, he is the most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, keep reading.

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Ja'Marr Chase Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Chase's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 144.1 49 6 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 186.7 46 5

Ja'Marr Chase 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 5 against the Detroit Lions, Chase posted a season-high 23.0 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: six receptions, 110 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 2.6 5 2 26 0 Week 2 Jaguars 22.5 16 14 165 1 Week 3 @Vikings 3.9 6 5 50 0 Week 4 @Broncos 2.3 8 5 23 0 Week 5 Lions 23.0 10 6 110 2 Week 6 @Packers 15.1 12 10 94 1 Week 7 Steelers 22.1 23 16 161 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Ja'Marr Chase vs. Other Bengals Receivers

The Bengals ran 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked 12th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Chase's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Ja'Marr Chase 185 125 1412 8 21 Tee Higgins 98 59 846 11 14 Chase Brown 88 69 437 5 11 Andrei Iosivas 58 33 435 2 7

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Want more data and analysis on Ja'Marr Chase? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.