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Ja'Marr Chase 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Ja'Marr Chase 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase was fifth among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 188.6. Going into 2026, he is the most popular fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and projections on him, keep reading.

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Ja'Marr Chase Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Chase's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points144.1496
2026 Projected Fantasy Points186.7465

Ja'Marr Chase 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 5 against the Detroit Lions, Chase posted a season-high 23.0 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: six receptions, 110 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Browns2.652260
Week 2Jaguars22.516141651
Week 3@Vikings3.965500
Week 4@Broncos2.385230
Week 5Lions23.01061102
Week 6@Packers15.11210941
Week 7Steelers22.123161611

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Ja'Marr Chase vs. Other Bengals Receivers

The Bengals ran 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked 12th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Chase's 2025 receiving numbers stack up against his Cincinnati Bengals teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Ja'Marr Chase1851251412821
Tee Higgins98598461114
Chase Brown8869437511
Andrei Iosivas583343527

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Want more data and analysis on Ja'Marr Chase? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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