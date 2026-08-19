J.K. Dobbins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

J.K. Dobbins picked up 104.9 fantasy points last year, 36th among all NFL running backs. The Denver Broncos RB is currently the 32nd-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

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J.K. Dobbins Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Dobbins' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 104.9 100 28 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 137.4 66 24

J.K. Dobbins 2025 Game-by-Game

Dobbins accumulated 14.5 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 76 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Titans 12.8 16 63 1 2 2 0 68 Week 2 @Colts 14.5 14 76 1 2 1 0 85 Week 3 @Chargers 14.3 11 83 1 2 1 0 83 Week 4 Bengals 10.5 16 101 0 1 1 0 105 Week 5 @Eagles 14.4 20 79 1 1 1 0 84 Week 6 @Jets 4.0 14 40 0 1 0 0 40 Week 7 Giants 8.0 14 81 0 1 1 0 80 View Full Table ChevronDown

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J.K. Dobbins vs. Other Broncos Rushers

The Broncos threw the football on 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 14th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Dobbins' 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt J.K. Dobbins 153 772 4 19 5.0 RJ Harvey 146 540 7 26 3.7 Bo Nix 83 356 5 16 4.3 Jaleel McLaughlin 37 187 1 5 5.1

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