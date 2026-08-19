J.K. Dobbins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
J.K. Dobbins picked up 104.9 fantasy points last year, 36th among all NFL running backs. The Denver Broncos RB is currently the 32nd-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.
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J.K. Dobbins Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Dobbins' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|104.9
|100
|28
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|137.4
|66
|24
J.K. Dobbins 2025 Game-by-Game
Dobbins accumulated 14.5 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 76 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Titans
|12.8
|16
|63
|1
|2
|2
|0
|68
|Week 2
|@Colts
|14.5
|14
|76
|1
|2
|1
|0
|85
|Week 3
|@Chargers
|14.3
|11
|83
|1
|2
|1
|0
|83
|Week 4
|Bengals
|10.5
|16
|101
|0
|1
|1
|0
|105
|Week 5
|@Eagles
|14.4
|20
|79
|1
|1
|1
|0
|84
|Week 6
|@Jets
|4.0
|14
|40
|0
|1
|0
|0
|40
|Week 7
|Giants
|8.0
|14
|81
|0
|1
|1
|0
|80
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J.K. Dobbins vs. Other Broncos Rushers
The Broncos threw the football on 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 14th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Dobbins' 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|J.K. Dobbins
|153
|772
|4
|19
|5.0
|RJ Harvey
|146
|540
|7
|26
|3.7
|Bo Nix
|83
|356
|5
|16
|4.3
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|37
|187
|1
|5
|5.1
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