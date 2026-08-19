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J.K. Dobbins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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J.K. Dobbins 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

J.K. Dobbins picked up 104.9 fantasy points last year, 36th among all NFL running backs. The Denver Broncos RB is currently the 32nd-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

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J.K. Dobbins Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Dobbins' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points104.910028
2026 Projected Fantasy Points137.46624

J.K. Dobbins 2025 Game-by-Game

Dobbins accumulated 14.5 fantasy points -- 14 carries, 76 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, his best game of the season. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Titans12.81663122068
Week 2@Colts14.51476121085
Week 3@Chargers14.31183121083
Week 4Bengals10.5161010110105
Week 5@Eagles14.42079111084
Week 6@Jets4.01440010040
Week 7Giants8.01481011080

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J.K. Dobbins vs. Other Broncos Rushers

The Broncos threw the football on 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 14th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Dobbins' 2025 rushing stats stack up against his Denver Broncos teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
J.K. Dobbins1537724195.0
RJ Harvey1465407263.7
Bo Nix833565164.3
Jaleel McLaughlin37187155.1

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Want more data and analysis on J.K. Dobbins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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