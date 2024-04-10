Islanders vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

In NHL action on Thursday, the New York Islanders play the Montreal Canadiens.

Islanders vs Canadiens Game Info

New York Islanders (36-27-15) vs. Montreal Canadiens (30-36-12)

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Thursday, April 11, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+ and MSGSN

Islanders vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Islanders (-227) Canadiens (+188) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (70.1%)

Islanders vs Canadiens Spread

The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals (+114 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -137.

Islanders vs Canadiens Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Islanders-Canadiens on April 11, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Islanders vs Canadiens Moneyline