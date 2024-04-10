menu item
FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Kentucky Derby iconKentucky Derby

Explore Kentucky Derby

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

More

More

Logo
NHL

Islanders vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Islanders vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

In NHL action on Thursday, the New York Islanders play the Montreal Canadiens.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Canadiens Game Info

  • New York Islanders (36-27-15) vs. Montreal Canadiens (30-36-12)
  • Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+ and MSGSN

Islanders vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Islanders (-227)Canadiens (+188)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (70.1%)

Islanders vs Canadiens Spread

  • The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals (+114 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -137.

Islanders vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Islanders-Canadiens on April 11, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Islanders vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • Montreal is a +188 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -227 favorite at home.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!