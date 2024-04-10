Islanders vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11
In NHL action on Thursday, the New York Islanders play the Montreal Canadiens.
Islanders vs Canadiens Game Info
- New York Islanders (36-27-15) vs. Montreal Canadiens (30-36-12)
- Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+ and MSGSN
Islanders vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Islanders (-227)
|Canadiens (+188)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Islanders win (70.1%)
Prediction: Islanders win (70.1%)
Islanders vs Canadiens Spread
- The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals (+114 to cover). Montreal, the underdog, is -137.
Islanders vs Canadiens Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Islanders-Canadiens on April 11, with the over being -140 and the under +114.
Islanders vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Montreal is a +188 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -227 favorite at home.