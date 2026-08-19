Isiah Pacheco 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Is Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco on your fantasy radar heading into 2026? We have stats and fantasy projections for him here.
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Isiah Pacheco Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Pacheco's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|57.6
|206
|50
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|98.9
|113
|38
Isiah Pacheco 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 7 versus the Las Vegas Raiders -- Pacheco finished with 11.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 15 carries, 57 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|2.8
|5
|25
|0
|3
|2
|0
|28
|Week 2
|Eagles
|2.9
|10
|22
|0
|2
|1
|0
|29
|Week 3
|@Giants
|4.8
|10
|45
|0
|1
|1
|0
|48
|Week 4
|Ravens
|10.8
|7
|35
|0
|3
|2
|1
|48
|Week 5
|@Jaguars
|5.6
|7
|36
|0
|3
|3
|0
|56
|Week 6
|Lions
|5.1
|12
|51
|0
|3
|1
|0
|51
|Week 7
|Raiders
|11.4
|15
|57
|1
|2
|1
|0
|54
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Isiah Pacheco vs. Other Lions Rushers
The Lions, who ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time. Here's a glance at how Pacheco's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Isiah Pacheco
|118
|462
|1
|18
|3.9
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|243
|1,223
|13
|51
|5.0
|Jared Goff
|19
|45
|0
|3
|2.4
|Trayveon Williams
|10
|36
|0
|0
|3.6
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