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Isiah Pacheco 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Isiah Pacheco 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco on your fantasy radar heading into 2026? We have stats and fantasy projections for him here.

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Isiah Pacheco Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Pacheco's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points57.620650
2026 Projected Fantasy Points98.911338

Isiah Pacheco 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 7 versus the Las Vegas Raiders -- Pacheco finished with 11.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 15 carries, 57 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Chargers2.8525032028
Week 2Eagles2.91022021029
Week 3@Giants4.81045011048
Week 4Ravens10.8735032148
Week 5@Jaguars5.6736033056
Week 6Lions5.11251031051
Week 7Raiders11.41557121054

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Isiah Pacheco vs. Other Lions Rushers

The Lions, who ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time. Here's a glance at how Pacheco's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Isiah Pacheco1184621183.9
Jahmyr Gibbs2431,22313515.0
Jared Goff1945032.4
Trayveon Williams1036003.6

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Want more data and analysis on Isiah Pacheco? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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