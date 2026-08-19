Isiah Pacheco 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Is Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco on your fantasy radar heading into 2026? We have stats and fantasy projections for him here.

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Isiah Pacheco Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Pacheco's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 57.6 206 50 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 98.9 113 38

Isiah Pacheco 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 7 versus the Las Vegas Raiders -- Pacheco finished with 11.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 15 carries, 57 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Chargers 2.8 5 25 0 3 2 0 28 Week 2 Eagles 2.9 10 22 0 2 1 0 29 Week 3 @Giants 4.8 10 45 0 1 1 0 48 Week 4 Ravens 10.8 7 35 0 3 2 1 48 Week 5 @Jaguars 5.6 7 36 0 3 3 0 56 Week 6 Lions 5.1 12 51 0 3 1 0 51 Week 7 Raiders 11.4 15 57 1 2 1 0 54 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Isiah Pacheco vs. Other Lions Rushers

The Lions, who ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time. Here's a glance at how Pacheco's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Isiah Pacheco 118 462 1 18 3.9 Jahmyr Gibbs 243 1,223 13 51 5.0 Jared Goff 19 45 0 3 2.4 Trayveon Williams 10 36 0 0 3.6

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