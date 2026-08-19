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Isaiah Likely 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Isaiah Likely 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Isaiah Likely posted 34.7 fantasy points last season, 48th among all NFL tight ends. The New York Giants TE is currently the 15th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

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Isaiah Likely Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Likely's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points28.829642
2026 Projected Fantasy Points82.513814

Isaiah Likely 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 14 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, Likely put up a season-high 8.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: four receptions, 25 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 5Texans1.211120
Week 6Rams0.62260
Week 8Bears0.82280
Week 9@Dolphins6.043600
Week 10@Vikings1.742170
Week 11@Browns1.532150
Week 12Jets1.031100

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Isaiah Likely vs. Other Giants Receivers

The Giants threw the ball on 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 17th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Likely's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his New York Giants teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Isaiah Likely362730716
Darius Slayton633753816
Theo Johnson7445528513
Darnell Mooney723244317

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Want more data and analysis on Isaiah Likely? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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