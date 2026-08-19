Isaiah Likely 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Isaiah Likely posted 34.7 fantasy points last season, 48th among all NFL tight ends. The New York Giants TE is currently the 15th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.
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Isaiah Likely Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Likely's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|28.8
|296
|42
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|82.5
|138
|14
Isaiah Likely 2025 Game-by-Game
In Week 14 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, Likely put up a season-high 8.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: four receptions, 25 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 5
|Texans
|1.2
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 6
|Rams
|0.6
|2
|2
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|0.8
|2
|2
|8
|0
|Week 9
|@Dolphins
|6.0
|4
|3
|60
|0
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|1.7
|4
|2
|17
|0
|Week 11
|@Browns
|1.5
|3
|2
|15
|0
|Week 12
|Jets
|1.0
|3
|1
|10
|0
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Isaiah Likely vs. Other Giants Receivers
The Giants threw the ball on 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 17th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Likely's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his New York Giants teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Isaiah Likely
|36
|27
|307
|1
|6
|Darius Slayton
|63
|37
|538
|1
|6
|Theo Johnson
|74
|45
|528
|5
|13
|Darnell Mooney
|72
|32
|443
|1
|7
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