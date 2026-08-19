Isaiah Likely 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Isaiah Likely posted 34.7 fantasy points last season, 48th among all NFL tight ends. The New York Giants TE is currently the 15th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

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Isaiah Likely Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Likely's fantasy outlook for 2026 based on 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 28.8 296 42 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 82.5 138 14

Isaiah Likely 2025 Game-by-Game

In Week 14 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, Likely put up a season-high 8.5 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: four receptions, 25 yards and one touchdown. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Texans 1.2 1 1 12 0 Week 6 Rams 0.6 2 2 6 0 Week 8 Bears 0.8 2 2 8 0 Week 9 @Dolphins 6.0 4 3 60 0 Week 10 @Vikings 1.7 4 2 17 0 Week 11 @Browns 1.5 3 2 15 0 Week 12 Jets 1.0 3 1 10 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Isaiah Likely vs. Other Giants Receivers

The Giants threw the ball on 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 17th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Likely's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his New York Giants teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Isaiah Likely 36 27 307 1 6 Darius Slayton 63 37 538 1 6 Theo Johnson 74 45 528 5 13 Darnell Mooney 72 32 443 1 7

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