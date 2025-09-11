FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Iowa vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Iowa vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The Iowa Hawkeyes are among the college football squads playing on Saturday, up against the UMass Minutemen.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Iowa vs UMass Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Iowa: (N/A) | UMass: (N/A)
  • Spread: Iowa: -35.5 (-104) | UMass: +35.5 (-118)
  • Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Iowa vs UMass Betting Trends

  • Iowa has posted one win against the spread this year.
  • Iowa has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 35.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • UMass has not won a game against the spread this season.
  • A pair of UMass two games in 2025 have hit the over.

Iowa vs UMass Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hawkeyes win (97.5%)

Iowa vs UMass Point Spread

Iowa is favored by 35.5 points (-104 to cover) in this matchup. UMass, the underdog, is -118.

Iowa vs UMass Over/Under

Iowa versus UMass on Sept. 13 has an over/under of 42.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Iowa vs. UMass Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Iowa23.59411.53246.52
UMass18.011034.511450.52

Iowa vs. UMass Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: BTN
  • Location: Iowa City, Iowa
  • Stadium: Kinnick Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Iowa vs. UMass analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup