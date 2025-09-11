Iowa vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The Iowa Hawkeyes are among the college football squads playing on Saturday, up against the UMass Minutemen.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Iowa vs UMass Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Iowa: (N/A) | UMass: (N/A)

Iowa: (N/A) | UMass: (N/A) Spread: Iowa: -35.5 (-104) | UMass: +35.5 (-118)

Iowa: -35.5 (-104) | UMass: +35.5 (-118) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Iowa vs UMass Betting Trends

Iowa has posted one win against the spread this year.

Iowa has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 35.5-point favorite or greater this season.

UMass has not won a game against the spread this season.

A pair of UMass two games in 2025 have hit the over.

Iowa vs UMass Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawkeyes win (97.5%)

Iowa vs UMass Point Spread

Iowa is favored by 35.5 points (-104 to cover) in this matchup. UMass, the underdog, is -118.

Iowa vs UMass Over/Under

Iowa versus UMass on Sept. 13 has an over/under of 42.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Iowa vs. UMass Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Iowa 23.5 94 11.5 32 46.5 2 UMass 18.0 110 34.5 114 50.5 2

Iowa vs. UMass Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Stadium: Kinnick Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Iowa vs. UMass analysis on FanDuel Research.