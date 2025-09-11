Iowa vs UMass Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025
The Iowa Hawkeyes are among the college football squads playing on Saturday, up against the UMass Minutemen.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Iowa vs UMass Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Iowa: (N/A) | UMass: (N/A)
- Spread: Iowa: -35.5 (-104) | UMass: +35.5 (-118)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Iowa vs UMass Betting Trends
- Iowa has posted one win against the spread this year.
- Iowa has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 35.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- UMass has not won a game against the spread this season.
- A pair of UMass two games in 2025 have hit the over.
Iowa vs UMass Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hawkeyes win (97.5%)
Iowa vs UMass Point Spread
Iowa is favored by 35.5 points (-104 to cover) in this matchup. UMass, the underdog, is -118.
Iowa vs UMass Over/Under
Iowa versus UMass on Sept. 13 has an over/under of 42.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Iowa vs. UMass Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Iowa
|23.5
|94
|11.5
|32
|46.5
|2
|UMass
|18.0
|110
|34.5
|114
|50.5
|2
Iowa vs. UMass Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: BTN
- Location: Iowa City, Iowa
- Stadium: Kinnick Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Iowa vs. UMass analysis on FanDuel Research.