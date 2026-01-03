Iowa vs UCLA College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

The Iowa Hawkeyes (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the UCLA Bruins (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten), who have won three straight as well.

Iowa vs. UCLA Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Iowa vs. UCLA Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Iowa win (67.2%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you bet on Saturday's Iowa-UCLA spread (Iowa -5.5) or over/under (138.5 points).

Iowa vs. UCLA: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa has covered 10 times in 13 chances against the spread this season.

UCLA has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this year.

Iowa covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 80% of the time. That's more often than UCLA covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

When playing at home last season, the Hawkeyes had a better record against the spread (7-11-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (3-7-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bruins had a better winning percentage at home (.706, 12-5-0 record) than on the road (.500, 5-5-0).

Iowa vs. UCLA: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa has been named as the moneyline favorite eight times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Hawkeyes have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -275 or better.

UCLA has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Bruins have played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa has a 73.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Iowa vs. UCLA Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa's +275 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.2 points per game (108th in college basketball) while giving up 60.1 per contest (fourth in college basketball).

Bennett Stirtz leads Iowa, recording 17.1 points per game (114th in the nation).

UCLA puts up 81.7 points per game (97th in college basketball) while allowing 68.9 per contest (87th in college basketball). It has a +166 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 12.8 points per game.

Tyler Bilodeau paces UCLA, averaging 19 points per game (47th in college basketball).

The Hawkeyes prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 3.3 boards. They are pulling down 28.5 rebounds per game (336th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 25.2 per outing.

Cam Manyawu averages 4.6 rebounds per game (ranking 757th in college basketball) to lead the Hawkeyes.

The Bruins record 29.5 rebounds per game (315th in college basketball), compared to the 28.7 of their opponents.

Eric Dailey Jr. leads the team with 5.6 rebounds per game (393rd in college basketball).

Iowa ranks eighth in college basketball by averaging 113.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 41st in college basketball, allowing 83.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Bruins rank 49th in college basketball with 105.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 119th defensively with 89.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

