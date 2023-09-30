Iowa vs Michigan State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Michigan State Spartans in college football action on Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa vs Michigan State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Iowa: (-465) | Michigan State: (+350)

Iowa: (-465) | Michigan State: (+350) Spread: Iowa: -10.5 (-112) | Michigan State: +10.5 (-108)

Iowa: -10.5 (-112) | Michigan State: +10.5 (-108) Total: 36.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Iowa vs Michigan State Betting Trends

Iowa has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Iowa owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of Iowa's four games this season has gone over the point total.

Michigan State owns two wins against the spread this season.

Michigan State is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs this season.

Michigan State has had one game (of four) hit the over this year.

Iowa vs Michigan State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawkeyes win (68.3%)

Iowa vs Michigan State Point Spread

Iowa is favored by 10.5 points over Michigan State. Iowa is -112 to cover the spread, with Michigan State being -108.

Iowa vs Michigan State Over/Under

The over/under for Iowa-Michigan State on September 30 is 36.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Iowa vs Michigan State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Michigan State-Iowa, Michigan State is the underdog at +350, and Iowa is -465.

Iowa vs. Michigan State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Iowa 21.3 110 17 26 40.3 2 4 Michigan State 23 100 23.3 63 49.0 4 4

