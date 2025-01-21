Iowa State vs UCF Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 21

The Iowa State Cyclones (15-2, 5-1 Big 12) will try to extend an eight-game home win streak when they take on the UCF Knights (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) on January 21, 2025 at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State vs. UCF Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. UCF Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State win (91.9%)

Iowa State vs. UCF: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has put together an 11-6-0 record against the spread this season.

UCF has compiled a 9-8-0 ATS record so far this season.

UCF covers the spread when it is a 15.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Iowa State covers as a favorite of 15.5 or more (42.9%).

The Cyclones have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (3-1-0) than they have at home (6-4-0).

The Knights performed better against the spread at home (12-6-0) than away (6-4-0) last year.

Iowa State's record against the spread in conference play is 6-1-0.

UCF has four wins against the spread in six Big 12 games this year.

Iowa State vs. UCF: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 10 games this year and has walked away with the win nine times (90%) in those games.

The Cyclones have been listed as a favorite of -2083 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

UCF has won three of the seven games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (42.9%).

The Knights have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1000 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa State has a 95.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Iowa State vs. UCF Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State outscores opponents by 18.6 points per game (scoring 83.8 per game to rank 22nd in college basketball while allowing 65.2 per outing to rank 35th in college basketball) and has a +315 scoring differential overall.

Curtis Jones' 17.8 points per game lead Iowa State and are 73rd in college basketball.

UCF's +26 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.9 points per game (83rd in college basketball) while giving up 77.4 per contest (313th in college basketball).

UCF's leading scorer, Keyshawn Hall, ranks 111th in the country, putting up 16.9 points per game.

The Cyclones are 88th in the nation at 34.4 rebounds per game. That's 6.5 more than the 27.9 their opponents average.

Joshua Jefferson tops the Cyclones with 8.3 rebounds per game (57th in college basketball play).

The Knights record 32.8 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball), compared to the 33.5 of their opponents.

Hall paces the Knights with 6.8 rebounds per game (191st in college basketball).

Iowa State scores 105.9 points per 100 possessions (20th in college basketball), while giving up 82.5 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball).

The Knights rank 220th in college basketball with 94.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 194th defensively with 92.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

