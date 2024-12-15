Iowa State vs Omaha Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 15

The Iowa State Cyclones (8-1) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they host the Omaha Mavericks (4-8) on December 15, 2024 at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Omaha Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 15, 2024

Game time: 1:00 PM ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Location: Ames, Iowa

Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Omaha Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (98.7%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Sunday's Iowa State-Omaha spread (Iowa State -35.5) or over/under (148.5 points).

Iowa State vs. Omaha: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has covered six times in nine chances against the spread this season.

Omaha has covered seven times in 11 chances against the spread this year.

The Cyclones covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 14 times in 18 opportunities at home, and they covered seven times in 10 opportunities in road games.

The Mavericks were better against the spread on the road (8-7-0) than at home (5-5-0) last season.

Iowa State vs. Omaha Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State averages 87.9 points per game (eighth in college basketball) while allowing 66.4 per outing (67th in college basketball). It has a +193 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 21.5 points per game.

Curtis Jones paces Iowa State, recording 17.0 points per game (107th in the nation).

Omaha has been outscored by 4.9 points per game (posting 69.5 points per game, 303rd in college basketball, while giving up 74.4 per contest, 261st in college basketball) and has a -59 scoring differential.

Marquel Sutton's team-leading 16.2 points per game rank him 159th in college basketball.

The 33.7 rebounds per game the Cyclones average rank 152nd in college basketball, and are 6.9 more than the 26.8 their opponents grab per contest.

Joshua Jefferson averages 8.0 rebounds per game (ranking 69th in college basketball) to lead the Cyclones.

The 31.3 rebounds per game the Mavericks accumulate rank 257th in the nation, 1.5 more than the 29.8 their opponents record.

Sutton paces the team with 7.5 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball).

Iowa State ranks third in college basketball by averaging 111.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 59th in college basketball, allowing 84.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Mavericks score 92.8 points per 100 possessions (245th in college basketball), while giving up 99.4 points per 100 possessions (339th in college basketball).

