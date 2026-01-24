Iowa State vs Oklahoma State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

The No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones (17-2, 4-2 Big 12) visit the Oklahoma State Cowboys (14-5, 2-4 Big 12) in Big 12 action at Gallagher-Iba Arena, starting at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Arena: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (66.5%)

Before placing a bet on Saturday's Iowa State-Oklahoma State spread (Iowa State -9.5) or total (161.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has compiled a 10-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Oklahoma State has covered nine times in 19 matchups with a spread this year.

As a 9.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Iowa State is 6-6 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Oklahoma State puts up as a 9.5-point underdog.

The Cyclones have done a better job covering the spread in road games (2-2-0) than they have in home games (5-6-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Cowboys had a lower winning percentage at home (.467, 7-8-0 record) than away (.500, 6-6-0).

Iowa State's record against the spread in conference games is 3-3-0.

Oklahoma State has three wins against the spread in six Big 12 games this year.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been victorious in 12, or 85.7%, of the 14 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cyclones have yet to lose in eight games when named as moneyline favorite of -599 or better.

Oklahoma State is 2-5 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 28.6% of those games).

The Cowboys have played as a moneyline underdog of +430 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa State has a 85.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State's +401 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.7 points per game (31st in college basketball) while giving up 64.6 per contest (12th in college basketball).

Milan Momcilovic's team-leading 18.2 points per game ranks 76th in the country.

Oklahoma State has a +128 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.7 points per game. It is putting up 86.9 points per game, 23rd in college basketball, and is giving up 80.2 per outing to rank 322nd in college basketball.

Anthony Roy's team-leading 17.6 points per game rank him 100th in college basketball.

The Cyclones record 33.4 rebounds per game (132nd in college basketball) while conceding 27.6 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.8 boards per game.

Joshua Jefferson's 7.9 rebounds per game lead the Cyclones and rank 78th in college basketball action.

The Cowboys average 34.5 rebounds per game (90th in college basketball) while allowing 31.7 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.8 boards per game.

Parsa Fallah's 6.5 rebounds per game lead the Cowboys and rank 224th in college basketball.

Iowa State averages 109 points per 100 possessions on offense (13th in college basketball), and allows 82.1 points per 100 possessions (ninth in college basketball).

The Cowboys rank 96th in college basketball averaging 102 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 201st, allowing 94.1 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!