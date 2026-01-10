Iowa State vs Oklahoma State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

The Iowa State Cyclones (15-0, 2-0 Big 12) will look to build on a 12-game home winning streak when they take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-2, 1-1 Big 12) on January 10, 2026 at James H. Hilton Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (85.4%)

Before making a wager on Saturday's Iowa State-Oklahoma State spread (Iowa State -18.5) or over/under (164.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has covered nine times in 15 chances against the spread this season.

Oklahoma State has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

The Cyclones did a better job covering the spread in away games (7-4-0) than they did in home games (9-8-0) last year.

The Cowboys performed better against the spread on the road (6-6-0) than at home (7-8-0) last season.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been named as the moneyline favorite 10 times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Cyclones have been a -4000 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

Oklahoma State has won 50% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-2).

The Cowboys have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +1400 or longer.

Iowa State has an implied victory probability of 97.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Head-to-Head Comparison

At 80.3 points scored per game and 68.3 points conceded last year, Iowa State was 34th in college basketball offensively and 61st defensively.

Iowa State was 142nd in college basketball in rebounds per game (32.7) and 31st in rebounds allowed (28.3) last year.

With 15 assists per game last season, Iowa State was 77th in the country.

In terms of turnovers, Iowa State was 232nd in college basketball in committing them (11.6 per game) last year. It was 13th-best in forcing them (14.4 per game).

With 73 points per game on offense, Oklahoma State was 203rd in college basketball last year. At the other end of the court, it allowed 76.3 points per contest, which ranked 299th in college basketball.

Oklahoma State averaged 30.9 rebounds per game (239th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 31.7 rebounds per contest (211th-ranked).

Oklahoma State ranked 245th in the nation with 12.7 assists per contest.

Oklahoma State committed 13.1 turnovers per game last season (332nd-ranked in college basketball), and it forced 14 turnovers per contest (23rd-best).

