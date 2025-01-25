Iowa State vs Arizona State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Big 12 action features the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones (16-2, 6-1 Big 12) on the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils (11-7, 2-5 Big 12) on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Arizona State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Iowa State vs. Arizona State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (69.9%)

Before making a wager on Saturday's Iowa State-Arizona State spread (Iowa State -9.5) or over/under (145.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Iowa State vs. Arizona State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Arizona State has covered 11 times in 17 chances against the spread this season.

Iowa State (6-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (54.5%) than Arizona State (2-1) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (66.7%).

When playing at home, the Cyclones have a worse record against the spread (7-4-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (3-1-0).

The Sun Devils' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (3-3-0). On the road, it is .600 (3-2-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Iowa State is 7-1-0 this year.

Arizona State has covered the spread three times in seven Big 12 games.

Iowa State vs. Arizona State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been the moneyline favorite in 11 games this season and has come away with the win 10 times (90.9%) in those contests.

The Cyclones have been a -465 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

Arizona State has been the moneyline underdog 11 total times this season. Arizona State has finished 5-6 in those games.

The Sun Devils have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +350 or longer without earning a win.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa State has a 82.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Iowa State vs. Arizona State Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State has a +340 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.9 points per game. It is putting up 85.1 points per game to rank 12th in college basketball and is allowing 66.2 per outing to rank 46th in college basketball.

Iowa State's leading scorer, Curtis Jones, ranks 74th in the nation scoring 17.8 points per game.

Arizona State puts up 74.2 points per game (202nd in college basketball) while allowing 71.5 per outing (187th in college basketball). It has a +49 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Arizona State's leading scorer, BJ Freeman, is 475th in the country, scoring 13.2 points per game.

The Cyclones come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 6.8 boards. They are recording 34.7 rebounds per game (76th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 27.9 per contest.

Joshua Jefferson averages 8.2 rebounds per game (ranking 60th in college basketball) to lead the Cyclones.

The Sun Devils record 32.9 rebounds per game (157th in college basketball), compared to the 32.3 of their opponents.

Jayden Quaintance's 8.8 rebounds per game lead the Sun Devils and rank 38th in the country.

Iowa State scores 106.7 points per 100 possessions (13th in college basketball), while giving up 83 points per 100 possessions (19th in college basketball).

The Sun Devils rank 224th in college basketball with 93.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 143rd defensively with 90.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

