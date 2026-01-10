Indiana vs Nebraska College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

Two hot teams meet when the Indiana Hoosiers (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) on January 10, 2026. The Hoosiers will put their four-game win streak on the line against the Cornhuskers, who have won 15 straight.

Indiana vs. Nebraska Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Arena: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. Nebraska Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Indiana win (60.6%)

Indiana is a 3.5-point favorite over Nebraska on Saturday and the total is set at 149.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the game.

Indiana vs. Nebraska: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Indiana has compiled an 8-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Nebraska has put together an 8-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Nebraska covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Indiana covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (58.3%).

The Hoosiers covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 10 times in 18 opportunities at home, and they covered five times in 10 opportunities in road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Cornhuskers had a lower winning percentage at home (.375, 6-10-0 record) than away (.545, 6-5-0).

Indiana has three wins against the spread in four conference games this season.

Nebraska is 3-1-0 against the spread in Big Ten play this year.

Indiana vs. Nebraska: Moneyline Betting Stats

Indiana has won in 10, or 90.9%, of the 11 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Hoosiers have been victorious nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 or shorter on the moneyline.

Nebraska has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it won both games.

The Cornhuskers have played as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer in only one game this season, which they won.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 67.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Indiana vs. Nebraska Head-to-Head Comparison

Indiana is outscoring opponents by 18.0 points per game with a +270 scoring differential overall. It puts up 85.0 points per game (53rd in college basketball) and allows 67.0 per outing (44th in college basketball).

Lamar Wilkerson ranks 44th in the country with a team-leading 19.5 points per game.

Nebraska is outscoring opponents by 15.4 points per game, with a +230 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.1 points per game (103rd in college basketball) and allows 65.7 per contest (25th in college basketball).

Rienk Mast is 169th in the country with a team-leading 16.3 points per game.

The Hoosiers win the rebound battle by 4.7 boards on average. They record 33.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 178th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 28.5 per outing.

Sam Alexis tops the team with 5.2 rebounds per game (525th in college basketball play).

The Cornhuskers win the rebound battle by 3.1 boards on average. They collect 35.7 rebounds per game, 64th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 32.6.

Mast is 220th in the nation with 6.6 rebounds per game, leading the Cornhuskers.

Indiana ranks 19th in college basketball by averaging 109.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 55th in college basketball, allowing 86.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Cornhuskers rank 68th in college basketball averaging 103.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 31st, allowing 84.1 points per 100 possessions.

