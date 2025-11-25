Indiana vs Kansas State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 25

The Indiana Hoosiers (5-0) will try to extend a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Kansas State Wildcats (5-1) on November 25, 2025 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Indiana vs. Kansas State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Arena: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Indiana vs. Kansas State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Indiana win (71.1%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Indiana-Kansas State matchup (in which Indiana is an 8.5-point favorite and the total is set at 159.5 points), keep reading for some betting trends and insights for Tuesday's game.

Indiana vs. Kansas State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Indiana has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Kansas State has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

At home last season, the Hoosiers sported a better record against the spread (10-8-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (5-5-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Wildcats had a lower winning percentage at home (.533, 8-7-0 record) than away (.583, 7-5-0).

Indiana vs. Kansas State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Indiana has yet to lose any of the four games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Hoosiers have not lost in three games this year when favored by -490 or better on the moneyline.

Kansas State has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Wildcats have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +365 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 83.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Indiana vs. Kansas State Head-to-Head Comparison

Indiana was 147th in the country in points scored (74.7 per game) and 182nd in points allowed (72.0) last season.

On the boards, Indiana was 142nd in college basketball in rebounds (32.7 per game) last year. It was 121st in rebounds allowed (30.3 per game).

Indiana was 42nd in the nation in assists (15.9 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Indiana was 201st in the nation in committing them (11.3 per game) last year. It was 234th in forcing them (10.7 per game).

Offensively, Kansas State put up 70.8 points per game (262nd-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 69.6 points per contest on defense (91st-ranked).

With 30.3 rebounds per game, Kansas State was 282nd in the nation. It allowed 32.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 277th in college basketball.

Kansas State delivered 15.3 assists per game, which ranked them 66th in the country.

Kansas State committed 11.3 turnovers per game (201st-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.6 turnovers per contest (146th-ranked).

