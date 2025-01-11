Illinois vs USC Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

The Illinois Fighting Illini (12-3, 4-1 Big Ten) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the USC Trojans (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) on January 11, 2025 at State Farm Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. USC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. USC Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (90.6%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Illinois-USC spread (Illinois -14.5) or total (154.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Illinois vs. USC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has put together an 8-7-0 record against the spread this season.

USC has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Fighting Illini had a worse record against the spread when playing at home (9-9-0) than they did in away games (7-4-0) last season.

Against the spread last season, the Trojans had better results on the road (6-6-0) than at home (7-8-0).

Illinois has posted two wins against the spread in conference play this year.

USC has posted one Big Ten win against the spread this year.

Illinois vs. USC: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been victorious in eight of the nine contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Fighting Illini have been a -1250 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

USC has won one of the six games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (16.7%).

The Trojans have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +740 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Illinois has a 92.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Illinois vs. USC Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois averages 87.9 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 66.2 per outing (57th in college basketball). It has a +325 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 21.7 points per game.

Kasparas Jakucionis' 16.4 points per game lead Illinois and rank 145th in the nation.

USC puts up 75.7 points per game (170th in college basketball) while giving up 70.4 per contest (153rd in college basketball). It has a +80 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 5.3 points per game.

USC's leading scorer, Desmond Claude, ranks 270th in the nation, putting up 14.9 points per game.

The Fighting Illini average 42.5 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 28.9 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 13.6 boards per game.

Tomislav Ivisic's nine rebounds per game lead the Fighting Illini and rank 29th in college basketball play.

The Trojans rank 332nd in the nation at 29.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 29.1 their opponents average.

Saint Thomas paces the team with 5.9 rebounds per game (344th in college basketball).

Illinois averages 105.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (30th in college basketball), and allows 79.2 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

The Trojans' 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 118th in college basketball, and the 92 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 203rd in college basketball.

