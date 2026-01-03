Illinois vs Penn State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 3

The Illinois Fighting Illini (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) hope to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Penn State Nittany Lions (9-4, 0-2 Big Ten) on January 3, 2026.

Illinois vs. Penn State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 3, 2026

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: The Palestra

Illinois vs. Penn State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Illinois win (83.7%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Illinois (-17.5) versus Penn State on Saturday. The total has been set at 156.5 points for this game.

Illinois vs. Penn State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Penn State has compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread this season.

The Fighting Illini sported a better record against the spread in home games (10-7-0) than they did on the road (5-5-0) last season.

The Nittany Lions performed better against the spread away (6-4-0) than at home (8-9-0) last season.

Illinois vs. Penn State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in seven games this year and has walked away with the win five times (71.4%) in those games.

The Fighting Illini have been listed as a favorite of -2778 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Penn State has lost all three of the games it has been the underdog on the moneyline this season.

The Nittany Lions have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +1160 or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Illinois has a 96.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Illinois vs. Penn State Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois has a +257 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.7 points per game. It is putting up 88.2 points per game to rank 32nd in college basketball and is allowing 68.5 per contest to rank 79th in college basketball.

Keaton Wagler's 15.3 points per game lead Illinois and rank 258th in college basketball.

Penn State outscores opponents by 4.8 points per game (posting 79.1 points per game, 143rd in college basketball, and giving up 74.3 per outing, 212th in college basketball) and has a +62 scoring differential.

Kayden Mingo paces Penn State, putting up 14.8 points per game (299th in college basketball).

The 39.2 rebounds per game the Fighting Illini average rank 15th in the nation, and are 11.7 more than the 27.5 their opponents collect per contest.

David Mirkovic is 63rd in college basketball action with 8.3 rebounds per game to lead the Fighting Illini.

The Nittany Lions come up short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.4 boards. They are grabbing 28.1 rebounds per game (345th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.5.

Mingo paces the team with 4.1 rebounds per game (991st in college basketball).

Illinois ranks 13th in college basketball by averaging 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 65th in college basketball, allowing 86.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Nittany Lions rank 69th in college basketball averaging 104.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 306th, allowing 98.3 points per 100 possessions.

