Illinois vs Nebraska Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-8, 2-7 Big Ten) will look to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (14-6, 6-4 Big Ten) on January 30, 2025 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Illinois vs. Nebraska Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Game time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Illinois vs. Nebraska Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Illinois win (54.7%)

Illinois vs. Nebraska: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has put together an 11-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Nebraska has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Illinois (9-7) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (56.2%) than Nebraska (3-4) does as the underdog (42.9%).

The Fighting Illini have a worse record against the spread in home games (7-5-0) than they do in road games (3-2-0).

Against the spread, the Cornhuskers have performed better at home (4-6-0) than away (2-4-0).

Illinois has five wins against the spread in 10 conference games this year.

Nebraska has covered the spread three times in nine Big Ten games.

Illinois vs. Nebraska: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has come away with 10 wins in the 13 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Fighting Illini have a mark of 10-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -164 or better on the moneyline.

Nebraska has gone 1-6 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 14.3% of those games).

The Cornhuskers are 1-6 (winning only 14.3% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

Illinois has an implied victory probability of 62.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Illinois vs. Nebraska Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois' +326 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.8 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 69.5 per outing (118th in college basketball).

Kasparas Jakucionis paces Illinois, scoring 15.9 points per game (179th in the nation).

Nebraska's +87 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.4 points per game (161st in college basketball) while giving up 71.0 per outing (168th in college basketball).

Brice Williams' team-leading 18.2 points per game rank him 55th in college basketball.

The Fighting Illini win the rebound battle by 12.2 boards on average. They collect 42.0 rebounds per game, which ranks first in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.8 per outing.

Tomislav Ivisic's 8.5 rebounds per game lead the Fighting Illini and rank 47th in college basketball play.

The Cornhuskers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 1.9 boards. They are pulling down 33.6 rebounds per game (115th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.7.

Berke Buyuktuncel paces the team with 5.8 rebounds per game (366th in college basketball).

Illinois averages 102.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (52nd in college basketball), and gives up 82.7 points per 100 possessions (14th in college basketball).

The Cornhuskers average 96.5 points per 100 possessions (163rd in college basketball), while allowing 91.0 points per 100 possessions (155th in college basketball).

