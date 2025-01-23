Illinois vs Maryland Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

The Maryland Terrapins (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) will try to break a four-game road slide when they take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (13-5, 5-3 Big Ten) on January 23, 2025 at State Farm Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. Maryland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Maryland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (72.1%)

Take a look at the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Thursday's Illinois-Maryland spread (Illinois -8.5) or total (157.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Illinois vs. Maryland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has put together a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Maryland is 9-10-0 ATS this year.

The Fighting Illini have covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as road games (60%). They have covered six times in 10 games when playing at home and three times in five games on the road.

The Terrapins' winning percentage against the spread at home is .538 (7-6-0). Away, it is .250 (1-3-0).

Illinois has four wins against the spread in eight conference games this year.

Maryland has three wins against the spread in eight Big Ten games this year.

Illinois vs. Maryland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has been the moneyline favorite in 11 games this season and has come away with the win nine times (81.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Fighting Illini have been victorious four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -420 or better on the moneyline.

Maryland has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Terrapins have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +320 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Illinois has a 80.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Illinois vs. Maryland Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois has a +338 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.8 points per game. It is putting up 86.8 points per game to rank fifth in college basketball and is giving up 68.0 per contest to rank 81st in college basketball.

Kasparas Jakucionis' 15.9 points per game lead Illinois and rank 172nd in college basketball.

Maryland's +355 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.2 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while allowing 64.5 per outing (26th in college basketball).

Derik Queen is ranked 247th in college basketball with a team-leading 15.1 points per game.

The Fighting Illini grab 42.2 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 29.7 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 12.5 boards per game.

Tomislav Ivisic is 46th in college basketball action with 8.5 rebounds per game to lead the Fighting Illini.

The Terrapins win the rebound battle by 5.6 boards on average. They collect 34.3 rebounds per game, 90th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 28.7.

Julian Reese leads the Terrapins with 8.7 rebounds per game (39th in college basketball).

Illinois ranks 44th in college basketball with 103.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and ninth in college basketball defensively with 81.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Terrapins rank 22nd in college basketball averaging 105.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 13th, allowing 82.1 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!