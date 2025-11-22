Bucks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSDET, FDSWI, and NBA TV

The Detroit Pistons (13-2) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (8-8) after winning five home road in a row. The Pistons are favored by 8 points in the contest, which tips at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 22, 2025. The matchup has a point total of 224.5.

Bucks vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -8 224.5 -310 +250

Bucks vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (60.3%)

Bucks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread in a matchup 11 times this season (11-4-0).

Against the spread, the Bucks are 7-9-0 this year.

This season, eight of the Pistons' games have gone over the point total out of 16 chances.

Bucks games this year have gone over the point total 50% of the time (eight out of 16 games with a set point total).

In home games, Detroit sports a better record against the spread (7-2-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (4-2-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Pistons hit the over more often at home, as they've gone over the total six times in nine opportunities this season (66.7%). On the road, they have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

Milwaukee's winning percentage against the spread at home is .556 (5-4-0). On the road, it is .286 (2-5-0).

Bucks games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (six times out of nine) than away (two of seven) this year.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 27.3 points, 9.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Jalen Duren's numbers on the season are 20.6 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 67.4% from the field (sixth in league).

Ausar Thompson's numbers on the season are 13.2 points, 6.2 boards and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 50.8% from the field.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 41.8% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made treys.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.2 steals and 2 blocked shots (fourth in league).

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins averages 18.3 points for the Bucks, plus 3.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Myles Turner averages 12.4 points, 6.5 boards and 1.8 assists. He is also sinking 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 42.4% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

The Bucks get 13.5 points per game from Kyle Kuzma, plus 4.3 boards and 1.9 assists.

The Bucks receive 8.5 points per game from Cole Anthony, plus 3.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Per game, Bobby Portis gives the Bucks 10.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocks.

