Magic vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 22

Magic vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025

Saturday, November 22, 2025 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: MSG, FDSFL, and NBA TV

The Orlando Magic (9-7) host the New York Knicks (9-5) after winning four home games in a row. The Knicks are favored by just 1.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 22, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

Magic vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -1.5 229.5 -120 +102

Magic vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (53.9%)

Magic vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread eight times this season (8-6-0).

The Magic are 8-8-0 against the spread this season.

This season, nine of the Knicks' games have gone over the point total out of 16 chances.

The Magic have hit the over 56.2% of the time this year (nine of 16 games with a set point total).

New York has done a better job covering the spread at home (8-1-0) than it has in road tilts (0-5-0).

The Knicks have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of games at home (77.8%) than road tilts (40%).

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .444 (4-5-0). Away, it is .571 (4-3-0).

Magic games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (four times out of nine) than away (five of seven) this season.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 21.5 points, 12.8 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 31.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 28 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Mikal Bridges averages 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 50.3% from the field and 40.7% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Josh Hart is averaging 9.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Miles McBride's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Magic Leaders

Per game, Franz Wagner gives the Magic 22.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Paolo Banchero provides the Magic 21.7 points, 8.7 boards and 4.1 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 16.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He is sinking 42.9% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 12.4 points, 7.6 boards and 2.1 assists. He is sinking 51.6% of his shots from the field and 43.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Anthony Black averages 11.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is sinking 47.6% of his shots from the field and 29.1% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.

