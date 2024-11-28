Illinois vs Arkansas Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 28

The Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1) hope to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) on November 28, 2024 at T-Mobile Center. The game airs on CBS.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 28, 2024

Game time: 4:00 PM ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Arena: T-Mobile Center

Illinois vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (81.5%)

If you plan to place a wager on Illinois-Arkansas matchup (in which Illinois is a 2.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 154.5 points), here are some betting insights and trends for Thursday's game.

Illinois vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Arkansas has covered three times in six chances against the spread this year.

Illinois covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 80% of the time. That's more often than Arkansas covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Fighting Illini covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last year. They covered nine times in 18 games at home, and they covered seven times in 11 games on the road.

The Razorbacks' winning percentage against the spread at home was .529 (9-8-0) last season. Away, it was .556 (5-4-0).

Illinois vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois has yet to lose any of the three games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Fighting Illini have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -144 or better.

Arkansas has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Razorbacks have played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Illinois has a 59% chance of pulling out a win.

Illinois vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Illinois outscores opponents by 30.2 points per game (scoring 89 per game to rank 13th in college basketball while giving up 58.8 per contest to rank 12th in college basketball) and has a +181 scoring differential overall.

Illinois' leading scorer, Will Riley, ranks 114th in the country averaging 17.2 points per game.

Arkansas' +132 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.2 points per game (96th in college basketball) while allowing 59.2 per outing (14th in college basketball).

Adou Thiero paces Arkansas, scoring 18 points per game (76th in college basketball).

The Fighting Illini rank first in the country at 46.3 rebounds per game. That's 17.8 more than the 28.5 their opponents average.

Tomislav Ivisic leads the Fighting Illini with 8.7 rebounds per game (47th in college basketball play).

The Razorbacks win the rebound battle by four boards on average. They collect 33.5 rebounds per game, 181st in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 29.5.

Thiero averages 5.8 rebounds per game (401st in college basketball) to lead the Razorbacks.

Illinois ranks 44th in college basketball with 105.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in college basketball defensively with 69.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Razorbacks record 102.1 points per 100 possessions (94th in college basketball), while giving up 74.5 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball).

