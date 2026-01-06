NHL
Hurricanes vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6
The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Dallas Stars is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Hurricanes vs Stars Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (25-14-3) vs. Dallas Stars (25-9-8)
- Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Stars Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-134)
|Stars (+112)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (54.1%)
Hurricanes vs Stars Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals against the Stars. The Hurricanes are +184 to cover the spread, while the Stars are -230.
Hurricanes vs Stars Over/Under
- The Hurricanes-Stars matchup on Jan. 6 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -102 and the under is -120.
Hurricanes vs Stars Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Stars, Carolina is the favorite at -134, and Dallas is +112 playing on the road.