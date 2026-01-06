Hurricanes vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Dallas Stars is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Hurricanes vs Stars Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (25-14-3) vs. Dallas Stars (25-9-8)

Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Stars Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-134) Stars (+112) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (54.1%)

Hurricanes vs Stars Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals against the Stars. The Hurricanes are +184 to cover the spread, while the Stars are -230.

Hurricanes vs Stars Over/Under

The Hurricanes-Stars matchup on Jan. 6 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -102 and the under is -120.

Hurricanes vs Stars Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Stars, Carolina is the favorite at -134, and Dallas is +112 playing on the road.

