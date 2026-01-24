Hurricanes vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 24

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Ottawa Senators.

Hurricanes vs Senators Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (31-15-5) vs. Ottawa Senators (23-20-7)

Date: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Saturday, January 24, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre -- Ottawa, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Senators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-128) Senators (+106) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Senators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (57.7%)

Hurricanes vs Senators Puck Line

The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Senators are -240 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +190.

Hurricanes vs Senators Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Senators matchup on Jan. 24, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Hurricanes vs Senators Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Senators reveal Carolina as the favorite (-128) and Ottawa as the underdog (+106) despite being the home team.

