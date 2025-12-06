FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 6

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL teams busy on Saturday, versus the Nashville Predators.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Predators Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (16-8-2) vs. Nashville Predators (10-13-4)
  • Date: Saturday, December 6, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-250)Predators (+202)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (67.8%)

Hurricanes vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Predators are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Predators are -124 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +102.

Hurricanes vs Predators Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Predators matchup on Dec. 6 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Predators Moneyline

  • Nashville is a +202 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -250 favorite at home.

