Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
In NHL action on Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Islanders.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7) vs. New York Islanders (39-27-16)
- Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: TBS, truTV, SportsNet, TVAS, Max, BSSO, and MSGSN
Hurricanes vs Islanders Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Hurricanes (-196)
|Islanders (+162)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (54.7%)
Hurricanes vs Islanders Spread
- The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Hurricanes. The Islanders are -170 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +140.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Islanders game on April 27 has been set at 5.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.
Hurricanes vs Islanders Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Islanders, Carolina is the favorite at -196, and New York is +162 playing at home.