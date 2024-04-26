Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

In NHL action on Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7) vs. New York Islanders (39-27-16)

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: TBS, truTV, SportsNet, TVAS, Max, BSSO, and MSGSN

Hurricanes vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-196) Islanders (+162) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (54.7%)

Hurricanes vs Islanders Spread

The Islanders are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Hurricanes. The Islanders are -170 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +140.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Over/Under

The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Islanders game on April 27 has been set at 5.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Islanders Moneyline