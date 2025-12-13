Hurricanes vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads playing on Saturday, up against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (19-9-2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-9-4)

Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Saturday, December 13, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-154) Flyers (+128) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (56.5%)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Puck Line

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flyers. The Hurricanes are +156 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are -194.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Flyers on Dec. 13 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -132 and the under +108.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Hurricanes, Philadelphia is the underdog at +128, and Carolina is -154 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!