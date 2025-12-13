NHL
Hurricanes vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads playing on Saturday, up against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (19-9-2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-9-4)
- Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-154)
|Flyers (+128)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (56.5%)
Hurricanes vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flyers. The Hurricanes are +156 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are -194.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Flyers on Dec. 13 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -132 and the under +108.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Hurricanes, Philadelphia is the underdog at +128, and Carolina is -154 playing on the road.