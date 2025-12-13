FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 13

Data Skrive
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads playing on Saturday, up against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (19-9-2) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-9-4)
  • Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-154)Flyers (+128)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (56.5%)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flyers. The Hurricanes are +156 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are -194.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Flyers on Dec. 13 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -132 and the under +108.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Hurricanes, Philadelphia is the underdog at +128, and Carolina is -154 playing on the road.

