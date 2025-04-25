Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the New Jersey Devils is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. New Jersey Devils (42-33-7)

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Friday, April 25, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey Coverage: TBS

Hurricanes vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-170) Devils (+140) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (51.4%)

Hurricanes vs Devils Puck Line

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Devils. The Hurricanes are +156 to cover the spread, and the Devils are -194.

Hurricanes vs Devils Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Devils matchup on April 25, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.

Hurricanes vs Devils Moneyline

New Jersey is a +140 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -170 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!