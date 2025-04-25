NHL
Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
The Carolina Hurricanes versus the New Jersey Devils is on the NHL schedule for Friday.
The Carolina Hurricanes versus the New Jersey Devils is on the NHL schedule for Friday.
Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5) vs. New Jersey Devils (42-33-7)
- Date: Friday, April 25, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: TBS
Hurricanes vs Devils Odds
Hurricanes vs Devils Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-170)
|Devils (+140)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (51.4%)
Hurricanes vs Devils Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Devils. The Hurricanes are +156 to cover the spread, and the Devils are -194.
Hurricanes vs Devils Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Devils matchup on April 25, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.
Hurricanes vs Devils Moneyline
- New Jersey is a +140 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -170 favorite on the road.