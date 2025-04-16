NHL
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 16
The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Montreal Canadiens in NHL action on Wednesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (47-28-5) vs. Montreal Canadiens (39-31-11)
- Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-144)
|Canadiens (+120)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (60.8%)
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -215 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +172.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under
- The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Canadiens matchup on April 16 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Canadiens reveal Carolina as the favorite (-144) and Montreal as the underdog (+120) despite being the home team.