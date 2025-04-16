Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 16

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Montreal Canadiens in NHL action on Wednesday.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (47-28-5) vs. Montreal Canadiens (39-31-11)

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-144) Canadiens (+120) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (60.8%)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are -215 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +172.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under

The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Canadiens matchup on April 16 has been set at 5.5, with -134 odds on the over and +110 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Hurricanes vs. Canadiens reveal Carolina as the favorite (-144) and Montreal as the underdog (+120) despite being the home team.

