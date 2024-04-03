Hurricanes vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

In NHL action on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Boston Bruins.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (47-21-7) vs. Boston Bruins (44-17-15)

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Thursday, April 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO

Hurricanes vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-152) Bruins (+126) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (60.2%)

Hurricanes vs Bruins Spread

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-205 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +168.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Bruins on April 4 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Moneyline