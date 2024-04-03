Hurricanes vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4
In NHL action on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Boston Bruins.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Bruins Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (47-21-7) vs. Boston Bruins (44-17-15)
- Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO
Hurricanes vs Bruins Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Hurricanes (-152)
|Bruins (+126)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (60.2%)
Hurricanes vs Bruins Spread
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-205 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +168.
Hurricanes vs Bruins Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Bruins on April 4 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Hurricanes vs Bruins Moneyline
- Boston is the underdog, +126 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -152 favorite at home.