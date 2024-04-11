menu item
NHL

Hurricanes vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
The Friday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the St. Louis Blues.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Blues Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (50-22-7) vs. St. Louis Blues (42-32-5)
  • Date: Friday, April 12, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

Hurricanes vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Hurricanes (-227)Blues (+184)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (62.4%)

Hurricanes vs Blues Spread

  • The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blues. The Hurricanes are +118 to cover the spread, while the Blues are -144.

Hurricanes vs Blues Over/Under

  • The over/under for Hurricanes-Blues on April 12 is 5.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Hurricanes vs Blues Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Blues, Carolina is the favorite at -227, and St. Louis is +184 playing at home.

