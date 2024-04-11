Hurricanes vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

The Friday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the St. Louis Blues.

Hurricanes vs Blues Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (50-22-7) vs. St. Louis Blues (42-32-5)

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

Hurricanes vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-227) Blues (+184) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (62.4%)

Hurricanes vs Blues Spread

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blues. The Hurricanes are +118 to cover the spread, while the Blues are -144.

Hurricanes vs Blues Over/Under

The over/under for Hurricanes-Blues on April 12 is 5.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Hurricanes vs Blues Moneyline