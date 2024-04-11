Hurricanes vs Blues Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12
The Friday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the St. Louis Blues.
Hurricanes vs Blues Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (50-22-7) vs. St. Louis Blues (42-32-5)
- Date: Friday, April 12, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
Hurricanes vs Blues Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Hurricanes (-227)
|Blues (+184)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (62.4%)
Hurricanes vs Blues Spread
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blues. The Hurricanes are +118 to cover the spread, while the Blues are -144.
Hurricanes vs Blues Over/Under
- The over/under for Hurricanes-Blues on April 12 is 5.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.
Hurricanes vs Blues Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Hurricanes-Blues, Carolina is the favorite at -227, and St. Louis is +184 playing at home.