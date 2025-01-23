NHL
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23
The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL teams playing on Thursday, up against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (29-16-3) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (23-18-7)
- Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-330)
|Blue Jackets (+260)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (78.6%)
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blue Jackets. The Hurricanes are -128 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jackets are +104.
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- The Hurricanes-Blue Jackets game on January 23 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.
Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Carolina is the favorite, -330 on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +260 underdog on the road.