Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL teams playing on Thursday, up against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (29-16-3) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (23-18-7)

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-330) Blue Jackets (+260) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (78.6%)

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blue Jackets. The Hurricanes are -128 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jackets are +104.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

The Hurricanes-Blue Jackets game on January 23 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Carolina is the favorite, -330 on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +260 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!