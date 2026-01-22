FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    NHL

    Hurricanes vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22

    Data Skrive
    Hurricanes vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22

    In NHL action on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Chicago Blackhawks.

    Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

    Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Game Info

    • Carolina Hurricanes (31-15-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (20-22-7)
    • Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Odds

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Hurricanes (-285)Blackhawks (+230)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

    Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

    • Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.2%)

    Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Puck Line

    • The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are -120 to cover the spread, with the Blackhawks being -102.

    Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Over/Under

    • The Hurricanes-Blackhawks matchup on Jan. 22 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.

    Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Moneyline

    • Chicago is a +230 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -285 favorite at home.

