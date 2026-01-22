NHL
Hurricanes vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 22
In NHL action on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Chicago Blackhawks.
In NHL action on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Chicago Blackhawks.
Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (31-15-4) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (20-22-7)
- Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-285)
|Blackhawks (+230)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (53.2%)
Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals. The Hurricanes are -120 to cover the spread, with the Blackhawks being -102.
Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The Hurricanes-Blackhawks matchup on Jan. 22 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.
Hurricanes vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Chicago is a +230 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -285 favorite at home.