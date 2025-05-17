How to Watch the Preakness Stakes Today: Post Time and Where to Watch

Less than two weeks following Sovereignty's victory at the 2025 Kentucky Derby, the Triple Crown moves to its second leg -- the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore.

While Sovereignty will not be racing in Preakness, the 9-horse field offers some other worthy contenders.

New FanDuel Racing users are included in the excitement with a chance to get your first win wager on a single horse in any race at any track up to $500 back if you lose.

Check out the full schedule and find out how to watch the 2025 Preakness Stakes below.

When Is the Preakness Stakes?

The 2025 Preakness Stakes will take place today, May 17th, 2025 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. It will be the second-to-last race of an all-day event that includes over a dozen races. The post time for Preakness is approximately 7:01 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the Preakness Stakes

The 2025 Preakness Stakes will air all day on FanDuel TV.

Coverage can also be found on NBC, CNBC, and Peacock. Spanish-language coverage takes place on Universo and Telemundo.

Preakness Stakes Schedule

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, May 17, 2025 - Preakness Coverage

12:16 p.m.: Maryland Sprint Stakes on FanDuel TV

Maryland Sprint Stakes on FanDuel TV 2:07 p.m.: Gallorette Stakes on CNBC and Peacock

Gallorette Stakes on CNBC and Peacock 5:52 p.m.: Dinner Party Stakes on NBC and Peacock

Dinner Party Stakes on NBC and Peacock 7:01 p.m.: Preakness Stakes on NBC and Peacock

Preakness Stakes on NBC and Peacock 10:11 p.m.: Louisville Stakes on FanDuel TV

Louisville Stakes on FanDuel TV TBA: Honeymoon Stakes on FanDuel TV

FanDuel TV Preakness Coverage

Tune into FanDuel TV for the latest Preakness Stakes and horse racing coverage all week long!

The 2025 Preakness Stakes 🏆 to be held Saturday at Pimlico Race Course.



👀 Watch coverage leading up to the classic race on @FanDuelTV. 📺 pic.twitter.com/FJuEcapmRl — FanDuel Racing (@FanDuel_Racing) May 12, 2025

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ and reside in AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, ID, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NH, NM, NY, ND, OH, OR, PA, RI, SD, VA, WA, WV, or WY. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $0.10 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in D.C., KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT.