Logo
Golf

How to Watch the 2025 Masters Today: Second Round Schedule and Channels 4/11/25

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

One of the most highly anticipated events in golf is happening now at Augusta National Golf Club: the 2025 Masters Tournament.

Some of the most talented golfers in the world are set to tee off today, and we have all the ways that you can tune into the action.

Here's how to watch the second round of the 2025 Masters, including television channels and streaming options.

How to Watch 2025 Masters Second Round

  • Date: Friday, April 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN: 3:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Radio: SiriusXM: 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • Streaming: Masters.com/Masters App
    • Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.to 7:30 p.m.
    • Hole 4, 5 and 6 Live: 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
    • Amen Corner Live: 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Hole 15 and 16 Live: 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can check out individual golfer previews, and much more, at FanDuel Research.

