How to Watch MLB Rivalry Weekend Sunday Games 5/18/25

The MLB's first-ever Rivalry Weekend kicked off on Friday as 15 matchups of geographical rivals took the field.

Today, each team will play Game 3 of their respective 3-game series. Here's all of the games taking place and how to watch.

How to Watch MLB Rivalry Weekend

You can stream all of this weekend's rivalry games for free on MLB.TV! All you need is an MLB.com account.

The only exclusions are the Apple TV+ games on Friday, the Roku MLB Sunday Leadoff Game and the Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN.

You can also watch through local markets.

MLB Rivalry Weekend Game 3 Matchups

Let's take a look at all the matchups for Sunday, May 18th.

All times in Eastern.

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers - 1:05 p.m.

1:05 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies - 1:35 p.m .

1:35 p.m Washington Nationals at Baltimore Orioles - 1:35 p.m.

1:35 p.m. Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays - 1:35 p.m.

1:35 p.m. Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox - 1:35 p.m.

1:35 p.m. Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds - 1:40 p.m.

1:40 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins - 1:40 p.m.

1:40 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals - 2:10 p.m.

2:10 p.m. Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers - 2:10 p.m.

2:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs - 2:20 p.m.

2:20 p.m. Athletics at San Francisco Giants - 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks - 4:10 p.m.

4:10 p.m. Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres - 4:10 p.m.

4:10 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers - 4:10 p.m.

4:10 p.m. New York Mets at New York Yankees - 7:10 p.m.

