How Many Games Will the Buccaneers Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Bucs and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on July 9th. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Bucs 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 5.5 Wins -950 Under 5.5 Wins +650 Over 7.5 Wins -270 Under 7.5 Wins +220 Over 9.5 Wins +115 Under 9.5 Wins -135 Over 11.5 Wins +340 Under 11.5 Wins -430 Over 12.5 Wins +600 Under 12.5 Wins -900 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bucs 2025 Win Total Prediction

Even after giving the Bucs a downgrade due to Tristan Wirfs' injury, I still show value in over 9.5 wins at +115.

I've got the Bucs projected at 10.2 wins as things stand. Only a bit of that comes from the schedule, too, as they're just 0.27 wins above expectation based on their power rating. That's the 10th easiest schedule in the league.

Rather, it stems from how well this team performed even when they were missing key players last year. Wirfs, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin all missed time on offense, and the defensive secondary was consistently relying on backups. Yet they still managed to win 10 games.

Maybe Baker Mayfield regresses due to the loss of Liam Coen. But they lost their OC entering last year, as well, and managed to get even better. I think a 10-win expectation is fair given what they've proven the past couple years.

