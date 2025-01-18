Houston vs UCF Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

The Houston Cougars (13-3, 5-0 Big 12) will try to continue a nine-game winning streak when they visit the UCF Knights (12-4, 3-2 Big 12) on January 18, 2025 at Addition Financial Arena.

Houston vs. UCF Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Game time: 12:00 PM ET

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Location: Orlando, Florida

Arena: Addition Financial Arena

Houston vs. UCF Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Houston win (77.9%)

Houston vs. UCF: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has put together a 10-6-0 record against the spread this season.

UCF has put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston (7-4) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 13.5 points or more this season (63.6%) than UCF (2-0) does as a 13.5+-point underdog (100%).

At home last season, the Cougars had a better record against the spread (12-5-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (2-8-0).

Against the spread, the Knights performed better at home (12-6-0) than away (6-4-0) last season.

Houston has covered the spread in every conference game this season.

UCF has three wins against the spread in five Big 12 games this season.

Houston vs. UCF: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been victorious in 12, or 80%, of the 15 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cougars have been a -1250 moneyline favorite on nine occasions this season and won every game.

UCF has put together a 3-3 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

The Knights have played as a moneyline underdog of +740 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 92.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Houston vs. UCF Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston averages 76.6 points per game (141st in college basketball) while giving up 54.2 per outing (first in college basketball). It has a +359 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 22.4 points per game.

LJ Cryer's team-leading 14.3 points per game ranks 328th in the nation.

UCF outscores opponents by 1.7 points per game (posting 79.6 points per game, 74th in college basketball, and giving up 77.9 per outing, 320th in college basketball) and has a +27 scoring differential.

Keyshawn Hall is 85th in college basketball with a team-high 17.6 points per game.

The Cougars are 102nd in the country at 34.1 rebounds per game. That's 8.5 more than the 25.6 their opponents average.

J'wan Roberts is 232nd in college basketball play with 6.5 rebounds per game to lead the Cougars.

The Knights are 184th in college basketball at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.2 their opponents average.

Hall's 6.5 rebounds per game lead the Knights and rank 232nd in the nation.

Houston averages 105.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (28th in college basketball), and gives up 74.4 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

The Knights average 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (209th in college basketball), and concede 92.6 points per 100 possessions (206th in college basketball).

